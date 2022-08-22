Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Thorn Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Thorn Group

Thorn Group Limited operates as a diversified financial services company in Australia. The company provides commercial finance, such as working capital and business asset lending solutions to small and medium size enterprises. It offers debtor finance and asset finance products under the thornmoney brand.

