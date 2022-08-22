Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.04.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

