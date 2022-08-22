Time New Bank Price Down 1.1% This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $23.05 million and approximately $736,655.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00129417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081385 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.