TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

