Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 61,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,277,695 shares.The stock last traded at $65.94 and had previously closed at $67.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.