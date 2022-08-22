TribeOne (HAKA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $878,796.38

TribeOne (HAKA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One TribeOne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TribeOne has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. TribeOne has a total market capitalization of $878,796.38 and approximately $229,416.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00093717 BTC.

About TribeOne

HAKA is a coin. TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TribeOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TribeOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

