Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

