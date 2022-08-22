TrueFi Price Reaches $0.0631 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00129113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00079965 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

