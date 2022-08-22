Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) & BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Financial Review

Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Truett-Hurst and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.

BRC has a consensus target price of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 64.89%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truett-Hurst and BRC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 0.43 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A BRC $233.10 million 8.89 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Truett-Hurst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A BRC N/A -310.89% 85.93%

Summary

BRC beats Truett-Hurst on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

