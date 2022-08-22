Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Up 3.8%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 4,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.0826 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

