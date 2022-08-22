Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,327,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60,794 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $39,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $304,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Price Performance

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

