Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) COO Sells $912,150.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $7.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.85. 135,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

