U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director Charles W. Shaver sold 32,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 2.6 %

SLCA traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. 807,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,282. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

