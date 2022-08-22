Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11,939.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,790 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. 480,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

