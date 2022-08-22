UGAS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,859.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $203,502.05 and approximately $88,859.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

