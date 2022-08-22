Ultra Clear Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

Ultra Clear (CRYPTO:UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

