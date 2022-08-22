UniDex (UNIDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,543.00

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. UniDex has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $9,543.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniDex coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005647 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniDex has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UniDex

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

