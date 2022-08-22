United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 463,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,483,000 after acquiring an additional 93,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $207.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

