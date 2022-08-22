United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $32.05

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $33.93. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 64,625 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,443,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

