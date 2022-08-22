Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $35.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,157.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,414 shares of company stock valued at $920,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

