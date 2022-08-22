uPlexa Market Cap Hits $68,125.87 (UPX)

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $68,125.87 and $25.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

