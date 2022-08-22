Uquid Coin Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $83.49 million and $3.93 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for $8.35 or 0.00039339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003692 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00081288 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

