Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 296.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URBN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

