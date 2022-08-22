Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.10 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.10 million and approximately $3,029.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

