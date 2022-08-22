Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 37,482 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 728,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $49,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

