Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the quarter. Brady comprises about 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $62,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brady by 10.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brady by 18.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 236,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brady by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

BRC opened at $49.33 on Monday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at $17,218,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

