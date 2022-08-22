Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

TSCO stock opened at $203.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.