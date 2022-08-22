Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $23.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,986 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 3.18% of Tucows worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tucows by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tucows by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tucows by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

