Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $37.96 Million Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,922 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 7.10% of RE/MAX worth $37,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 95,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $882,843.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,066,314.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,012,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,545,335.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,008,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,066,314.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 123,885 shares of company stock worth $2,887,325 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -115.00%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

