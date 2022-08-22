Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,637,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,994 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.31% of Bank OZK worth $69,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OZK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.