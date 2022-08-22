Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 198,271 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,271 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.25% of Frontdoor worth $55,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,646,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $38,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,603.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,569.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,062,000 after acquiring an additional 679,303 shares during the last quarter.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of FTDR opened at $25.90 on Monday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

