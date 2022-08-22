Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 65,927 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,927 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up about 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Envestnet worth $78,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.