Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Reduced by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $134,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $221.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

