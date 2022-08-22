Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,560,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $355,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,441,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $3.37 on Monday, reaching $208.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,735. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

