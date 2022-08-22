Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director James W. Liken Purchases 20,000 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director James W. Liken purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,442.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

VAPO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 158,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 102.94% and a negative return on equity of 142.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 793,504 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in Vapotherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,630,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,368,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 1,598.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 927,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

