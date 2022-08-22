Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,241,000 after buying an additional 159,559 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,489. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.