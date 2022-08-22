Verso (VSO) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Verso (VSO) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Verso has a market capitalization of $425,309.85 and $58,215.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00778961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Verso Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
