Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $144,076.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.61 or 0.07410080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00153039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00266566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00718110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00569440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,842,635 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

