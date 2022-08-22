Vicus Capital Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 98,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

