Vicus Capital Has $9.15 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average is $147.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

