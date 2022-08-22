Vicus Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $62.88. 849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

