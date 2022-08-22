Vicus Capital Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.09. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,044. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

