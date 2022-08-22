Vicus Capital Sells 18,099 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.78% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

LEMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,908. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

