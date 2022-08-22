Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.17%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

