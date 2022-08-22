Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Up 7.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.70. 100,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,682,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.
VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.
The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
