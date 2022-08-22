Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Up 7.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.70. 100,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,682,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

