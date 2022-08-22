Visteon (VC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) in the last few weeks:
- 8/2/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $128.00.
- 8/1/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/29/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $140.00.
- 7/29/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $142.00.
- 7/18/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $130.00.
- 7/14/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 7/11/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.
Visteon Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,051. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.78.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Visteon by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 6.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
