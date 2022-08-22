Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

VNNVF opened at $29.77 on Monday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

