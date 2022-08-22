WanSwap (WASP) Tops One Day Volume of $9,273.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. WanSwap has a total market capitalization of $745,122.38 and approximately $9,273.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WanSwap has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
WanSwap Coin Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,552,144 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.
Buying and Selling WanSwap
