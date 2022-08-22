WanSwap (WASP) Tops One Day Volume of $9,273.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. WanSwap has a total market capitalization of $745,122.38 and approximately $9,273.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WanSwap has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WanSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WanSwap Coin Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,552,144 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

Buying and Selling WanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.