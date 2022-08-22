Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.92

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 991.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 991,864 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 124.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 6.9% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 38.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 207.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 229,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

