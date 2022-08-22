Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

FNTN traded up €0.06 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting €22.92 ($23.39). The company had a trading volume of 252,858 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.97. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($33.59).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

